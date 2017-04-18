CARLSBAD: State Street market is in the heart of the village
April 18, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Stop by the Carlsbad State Street Farmers Market on Wednesday nights to shop from more than 55 local produce, craft, prepared food and specialty vendors at 2907 State St. in Carlsbad.
Open from 3 to 7 p.m. during the spring and summer (3 to 6 p.m. during the fall and winter), this market serves up ribs and brisket from Full Belly BBQ, local strawberries, Vegan Cheezy Garlic Croutons from Kelley’s Croutons, hometown bakery Prager Bros. Artisan Breads and more.
“Our market is right downtown on State Street amidst the small businesses and restaurants that make our village thrive,” said Christine Davis, program manager for the Carlsbad Village Association. “The ambiance is fantastic because it is part of a bustling downtown. While all of our vendors are local, over half a dozen of our vendors grow or produce their products right here in Carlsbad.”
Carlsbad State Street Farmers Market has been selling local produce to the community since 1994. The Carlsbad Village Association oversees the market operations, headed by market Manager Ron LaChance.
“We’re right in the heart of the shopping district, so there’s a lot of other things beside the farmers market,” LaChance said. “In fact, all the restaurants get really packed — they have sidewalk cafes where you can go shopping and then you can sit, have a glass of wine and watch the world go by.”
http://carlsbad-village.com/events/farmers-market
2907 State St.
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(858) 272-7054
Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.