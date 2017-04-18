DEL MAR: Long-running market offers seaside view and atmosphere
April 18, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Upper Shores Park at 225 9th St. is home to the certified and nonprofit Del Mar Farmers Market every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. It is self-proclaimed as the second oldest farmers market in the San Diego area — having been in operation since 1986 — and features 30 vendors every week.
Market Manager Fabian Huertas worked as a vendor in the Del Mar Farmers Market for years before being hired into his current position. He said the five-board-member-run market operates as a nonprofit, with any profits that they do gain being awarded to the community in the form of donations to the Del Mar Library and San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, as well as scholarships to community members.
“Our coastal location gives customers a beautiful view while they shop,” Huertas said. “The whole sense of being in Del Mar is a great atmosphere.”
Try the farm-fresh eggs from Eben-Haezer Poultry, Yoshi’s Jam, Gourmet Tamales, Valdivia Ranch and fresh produce from Ray’s Subtropical Farm.
https://delmarfarmersmarket.org/
Upper Shores Park
225 9th St.
Del Mar, CA
(760) 453-9837
Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.