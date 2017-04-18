DEL MAR: Long-running market offers seaside view and atmosphere

Close The nonprofit Del Mar Farmers Market offers fresh local produce. (Photo courtesy of Del Mar Farmers Market) The nonprofit Del Mar Farmers Market offers fresh local produce. (Photo courtesy of Del Mar Farmers Market)





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Upper Shores Park at 225 9th St. is home to the certified and nonprofit Del Mar Farmers Market every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. It is self-proclaimed as the second oldest farmers market in the San Diego area — having been in operation since 1986 — and features 30 vendors every week.

Market Manager Fabian Huertas worked as a vendor in the Del Mar Farmers Market for years before being hired into his current position. He said the five-board-member-run market operates as a nonprofit, with any profits that they do gain being awarded to the community in the form of donations to the Del Mar Library and San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, as well as scholarships to community members.

“Our coastal location gives customers a beautiful view while they shop,” Huertas said. “The whole sense of being in Del Mar is a great atmosphere.”

Try the farm-fresh eggs from Eben-Haezer Poultry, Yoshi’s Jam, Gourmet Tamales, Valdivia Ranch and fresh produce from Ray’s Subtropical Farm.

https://delmarfarmersmarket.org/

Upper Shores Park

225 9th St.

Del Mar, CA

(760) 453-9837

Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.