ENCINITAS: Downtown market is place where neighbors meet

Encinitas Station Farmers Market, located at 649 S. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas, is walking distance from the train station and open every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. — and open until 8 p.m. from May to August.

This market opened in 2012 and features many locally grown and produced foods, said Angie Gallo, operations director for the Encinitas Mainstreet 101 Association, which owns the market.

“We are in the heart of downtown Encinitas where you can meet your neighbors after work, walk or bike to the market,” Gallo said.

Try the variety of flavored avocado oils from Pacifica Culinaria, the Cultured Coconut Crème Parfait from Edible Alchemy, Kenyan cuisine from Rafikiz Food and pizza from Red Wagon Pizza.

https://www.facebook.com/Encinitas-Station-Certified-Farmers-Market-180841945358756/

649 S. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas

Encinitas, CA 92024

(760) 943-1950

(760) 522-2053

Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.