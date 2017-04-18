ENCINITAS: Downtown market is place where neighbors meet
April 18, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Encinitas Station Farmers Market, located at 649 S. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas, is walking distance from the train station and open every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. — and open until 8 p.m. from May to August.
This market opened in 2012 and features many locally grown and produced foods, said Angie Gallo, operations director for the Encinitas Mainstreet 101 Association, which owns the market.
“We are in the heart of downtown Encinitas where you can meet your neighbors after work, walk or bike to the market,” Gallo said.
Try the variety of flavored avocado oils from Pacifica Culinaria, the Cultured Coconut Crème Parfait from Edible Alchemy, Kenyan cuisine from Rafikiz Food and pizza from Red Wagon Pizza.
https://www.facebook.com/Encinitas-Station-Certified-Farmers-Market-180841945358756/
649 S. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-1950
(760) 522-2053
Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.