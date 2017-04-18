LEUCADIA: Sunday market touts family-friendly atmosphere

Held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paul Ecke Central School at 185 Union St., the Leucadia Farmers Market is open every week, rain or shine, except for Easter Sunday.

From the ever prominent Suzie’s Farm to the lesser known Poppa’s Fresh Fish Company, this weekly market features a wide variety of vendors, including a knife sharpener that attends at least twice a month. The market has been open for 12 years and features between 80 and 90 vendors who set up stands each week.

One of the most popular stands is Pragor Bros. Artisan Breads — a Carlsbad-based bakery that sells classics like baguettes, ryes and multigrain, as well as special breads such as olive and raisin walnut, market Manager Ron LaChance said.

LaChance added that the family-friendly atmosphere is part of what makes the Leucadia Farmers Market unique.

“Aside from a playground that the parents can appreciate, there’s a covered eating area and most of the market is on grass, so it has a different feel than the city markets that are in the streets,” LaChance said.

http://www.leucadiafarmersmarket.com/index.html

185 Union St.

Encinitas, CA 92024

(858) 272-7054

Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.