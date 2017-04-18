OCEANSIDE: Thursday market brings fresh finds, family atmosphere
April 18, 2017 •
Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. may not be the most common time slot for a weekly farmers market, but that’s exactly what makes the market in Oceanside at 401 Pier View Way unique. Sponsored by Main Street Oceanside, this market includes more than 65 vendors of produce, ready-to-eat food, arts and crafts, and it has been open rain or shine for the past 24 years.
Shoppers often stop by JR Organics, Maziel Farms and Dry Dock Fish — the latter of which has been a consistent vendor since day one. The longevity of the market and participation from the community is what makes the market special, said Suzanne Bendixen, market manager for the Oceanside Farmers Market
“I love seeing everybody — all of my vendors and customers have become family over the years,” Bendixen said. “The market has been there for so long that they’re all family now. I love going to work and seeing everybody, and being able to bring the fresh produce to the customers is great.”
https://www.mainstreetoceanside.com/farmers-market
401 Pier View Way
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 754-4512
