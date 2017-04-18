SOLANA BEACH: Music, food court of the fun at Cedros market
April 18, 2017
Solana Beach’s Cedros Avenue Farmers Market features a food court where attendees can purchase and enjoy ready-to-eat food from Red Oven Pizza, Same Day Kettle Corn, Conscious Coconut Juice Bar, Jamaican Jerk Hut, Divine Fresh and Chez Christophe.
Co-managed by Karen Williams and Sean MacLeod for the past 12 years, Williams believes that some of the features that make the market great are the layout of the food court and the selection of both live and recorded music.
“We have a very friendly market,” Williams added. “We’re kind of picky about who we choose to be in our market because we want to maintain that friendly vibe.”
Filled with local vendors such as the Carlsbad Strawberry Co., Bay Produce and Paradise Valley Ranch, the market includes 45 to 50 vendors each week and is open on Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m., 12 to 4 p.m. during the winter.
http://solanabeachfarmersmarket.com/
444 S Cedros Ave.
Solana Beach, CA
