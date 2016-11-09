Latest tally: Blakespear holds Encinitas lead, Measure T out
Early leads in other key races continue; Roberts ahead for county supervisor
November 9, 2016 •
Encinitas Councilwoman Catherine Blakespear retains her sound lead for the city’s mayoral seat as housing Measure T fails, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, as of 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9.
Incumbent Dave Roberts holds a narrow lead over current Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3 race, county returns show. Local school improvement bonds are passing widely.
There are about 620,000 mail-in and provisional ballots remaining to be counted, the registrar reported.
Below are the final preliminary reports for Encinitas and related local races, with (*) marking the winners:
Encinitas mayor
Catherine Blakespear: 67.23 percent (*)
Paul Gaspar: 32.77%
Encinitas City Council
Tony Kranz: 23.22 percent (*)
Tasha Boerner Horvath: 21.72 percent (*)
Mark Muir: 20.87 percent (*)
Tony Brandenburg: 17.47 percent
Phil Graham: 16.72 percent
Encinitas Measure T
No: 56.03 percent (*)
Yes: 43.97 percent
San Diego County Measure A
Yes: 57.04 percent (*)
No: 42.96 percent
San Diego County Measure B
No: 64.22 percent (*)
Yes: 35.78 percent
San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3
Dave Roberts: 50.90 percent (*)
Kristin Gaspar: 49.10 percent
San Dieguito Union High School District Board of Trustees
Beth Hergesheimer: 32.66 percent (*)
Joyce Dalessandro: 31.88 percent (*)
Lucile Hooton Lynch: 14.34 percent
Randy Berholtz: 13.49 percent
Bob Nascenzi: 7.63 percent
Encinitas Union School District Board of Trustees
Rimga Viskanta: 26.48 percent (*)
Patricia S. Sinay: 25.50 percent (*)
Leslie Schneider: 25.10 percent
Anne-Katherine Pingree: 22.92 percent
San Diego County Board of Education District 5
Rick Shea: 50.50 percent (*)
Mark Wyland: 49.50 percent
Measure GG Cardiff Elementary School District Bond (55 percent required)
Yes: 65.17 percent (*)
No: 34.83 percent
Measure MM MiraCosta Community College District Bond (55 percent required)
Yes: 62.36 percent (*)
No: 37.64 percent
Full results for all regional races can be found at http://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/electioninfo/transform.htm?paramVal1=election.xsl.
