Latest tally: Blakespear holds Encinitas lead, Measure T out

Early leads in other key races continue; Roberts ahead for county supervisor





Close

Encinitas Councilwoman Catherine Blakespear retains her sound lead for the city’s mayoral seat as housing Measure T fails, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, as of 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9.

Incumbent Dave Roberts holds a narrow lead over current Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3 race, county returns show. Local school improvement bonds are passing widely.

There are about 620,000 mail-in and provisional ballots remaining to be counted, the registrar reported.

Below are the final preliminary reports for Encinitas and related local races, with (*) marking the winners:

Encinitas mayor

Catherine Blakespear: 67.23 percent (*)

Paul Gaspar: 32.77%

Encinitas City Council

Tony Kranz: 23.22 percent (*)

Tasha Boerner Horvath: 21.72 percent (*)

Mark Muir: 20.87 percent (*)

Tony Brandenburg: 17.47 percent

Phil Graham: 16.72 percent

Encinitas Measure T

No: 56.03 percent (*)

Yes: 43.97 percent

San Diego County Measure A

Yes: 57.04 percent (*)

No: 42.96 percent

San Diego County Measure B

No: 64.22 percent (*)

Yes: 35.78 percent

San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3

Dave Roberts: 50.90 percent (*)

Kristin Gaspar: 49.10 percent

San Dieguito Union High School District Board of Trustees

Beth Hergesheimer: 32.66 percent (*)

Joyce Dalessandro: 31.88 percent (*)

Lucile Hooton Lynch: 14.34 percent

Randy Berholtz: 13.49 percent

Bob Nascenzi: 7.63 percent

Encinitas Union School District Board of Trustees

Rimga Viskanta: 26.48 percent (*)

Patricia S. Sinay: 25.50 percent (*)

Leslie Schneider: 25.10 percent

Anne-Katherine Pingree: 22.92 percent

San Diego County Board of Education District 5

Rick Shea: 50.50 percent (*)

Mark Wyland: 49.50 percent

Measure GG Cardiff Elementary School District Bond (55 percent required)

Yes: 65.17 percent (*)

No: 34.83 percent

Measure MM MiraCosta Community College District Bond (55 percent required)

Yes: 62.36 percent (*)

No: 37.64 percent

Full results for all regional races can be found at http://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/electioninfo/transform.htm?paramVal1=election.xsl.