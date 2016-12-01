Update: Gaspar, Schneider on track to win seats

Incumbents Roberts, Sinay concede in races for county supervisor and Encinitas schools





Two North Coast political incumbents conceded to challengers this week as close races turned in their competitors’ favor.

Outgoing Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar has earned enough votes to overtake incumbent Dave Roberts for San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3, election results show. Leslie Schneider moved ahead of incumbent Patricia Sinay for a seat on the Encinitas Union School District board.

As of Nov. 3o, Gaspar was leading 50.27 percent to Roberts’ 49.73 percent, according to an updated count by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Gaspar has received 114,535 votes to Roberts’ 113,283. That’s a difference of 1,252 votes.

Roberts, a former Solana Beach councilman, conceded the race to Gaspar, saying in a Facebook message shared on the Encinitas Votes page on Nov. 28: “I called Kristin this morning to congratulate her and offer my sincere help in transitioning the office to her between now and early January when she takes office.”

As of Nov. 30, Schneider was leading 25.63 percent to Sinay’s 24.66 percent, according to an updated count. Schneider has received 13,739 votes to Sinay’s 13,219. That’s a difference of 520 votes.

“Though the results are not what we had hoped for, I am so thankful for having gone through this experience with you,” Sinay wrote in a Nov. 30 Facebook post to her supporters. “Rimga Viskanta and Leslie Schneider, the board members-elect, are District parents who care for our students. Governing a school district is complicated. Thus, let’s all support Rimga and Leslie as they transition from politics (the campaign) to governance.”

About 18,000 mail-in and provisional ballots remain to be counted in the county as of Dec. 1, according to the county registrar’s site.