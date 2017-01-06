ENCINITAS: Artist’s reception Jan. 12 at Lux Art Institute

Lux Art Institute in Encinitas. (Courtesy photo)

ENCINITAS — The Lux Art Institute invites the community to its opening reception, “an evening of art and wine,” for artist Thomas Driscoll on Jan. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Driscoll’s colorful sculptures transform common items into expanded installations, created from casts of packaging materials used for electronics, small appliances and household products. The event is open to the public and free to attend, although an RSVP is required. Go online to RSVP at https://luxart.wufoo.com/forms/q2fqcqd1ma38je/ or email marketing@luxartinstitute.org. Lux Art Institute is located at 1550 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas. More information: Call 760-436-6611 or gone online to https://www.luxartinstitute.org.

