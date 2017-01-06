ENCINITAS: Botanic Garden offers mosaic course Jan. 21 and 25

Photographer: Rachel Cobb San Diego Botanic Garden. (Courtesy photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

ENCINITAS — The San Diego Botanic Garden offers Beginning Mosaics — Butterflies, Dragonflies, Seahorses, Owls and Turtles, where participants can create garden art during two Wednesdays in January. This beginning mosaics class — Jan. 18 and 25 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. — will guide students through the creation of a butterfly, dragonfly, seahorse, owl or turtle using stained glass, mirrored glass, iridescent glass, beads and glass gems. All materials and tools will be provided. A $60 materials fee is paid directly to the instructor on the day of the class. The San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Course registration is for $75 garden members and $90 for nonmembers. More information online: http://www.sdbgarden.org/classes.htm.

The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.