ENCINITAS: Works of artist Barbara Mosher on display at library

Picasa Artist Barbara Mosher. (Courtesy photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

ENCINITAS — The works of artist Barbara Mosher are on display in the Encinitas Library’s Community Room from Jan. 10 through Feb. 21. The display is part of a rotating presentation of artists throughout the year. The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive in Encinitas. More information online: http://www.barbaramosher.com/ and http://www.encinitasca.gov/index.aspx?page=316.

The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.