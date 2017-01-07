Deadlines for Encinitas city commission seats close this month





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Deadlines to apply for positions on Encinitas city commissions are approaching fast.

The deadline for incumbents to reapply for their seats is Jan. 12, and the deadline for all other applicants is Jan. 26, according to a city announcement. Both deadlines close at 6 p.m.

Encinitas seeks several seats on the following city commissions:

Commission for the Arts, four seats

Environmental Commission, two seats

Parks and Recreation Commission, four seats

Planning Commission, three seats

Senior Citizen Commission, four seats

Traffic and Public Safety Commission, three seats

Applicants must attend the Feb. 15 City Council meeting to briefly discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on commissions. Appointments are scheduled to be made at the City Council meeting on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Terms will begin March 1.

Application forms can be completed online from the city’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas.

Applications and descriptions of commission duties can be found online at http://www.encinitasca.gov/index.aspx?page=503.