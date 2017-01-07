Deadlines for Encinitas city commission seats close this month
January 7, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Deadlines to apply for positions on Encinitas city commissions are approaching fast.
The deadline for incumbents to reapply for their seats is Jan. 12, and the deadline for all other applicants is Jan. 26, according to a city announcement. Both deadlines close at 6 p.m.
Encinitas seeks several seats on the following city commissions:
- Commission for the Arts, four seats
- Environmental Commission, two seats
- Parks and Recreation Commission, four seats
- Planning Commission, three seats
- Senior Citizen Commission, four seats
- Traffic and Public Safety Commission, three seats
Applicants must attend the Feb. 15 City Council meeting to briefly discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on commissions. Appointments are scheduled to be made at the City Council meeting on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Terms will begin March 1.
Application forms can be completed online from the city’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas.
Applications and descriptions of commission duties can be found online at http://www.encinitasca.gov/index.aspx?page=503.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.