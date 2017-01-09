Seaside Courier newspaper ceases printing, cites revenue challenges

Publisher, contributor say coastal media outlet is on hiatus as they consider next steps

Coastal North County newspaper Seaside Courier is on hiatus as of the start of 2017, the paper's publisher and a contributing writer confirmed Jan. 9. (North Coast Current photo)





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Seaside Courier, a local print newspaper, is currently on hiatus as its staff decides the paper’s future.

The monthly publication — which served coastal North County — did not print a December issue, and there are currently no plans to print a January issue, according to T.K. Arnold, the paper’s lead contributing writer.

The publication’s website is still being updated periodically, Arnold said. The most recent article was published on Dec. 28.

“The Courier has been closed down in terms of its publication since mid-December,” said Alice Jacobson, the newspaper’s owner and publisher.

Jacobson cited revenue problems and lack of advertising as the primary reasons that the paper has ceased print operations. Local businesses have to be particular with their advertising dollars, and may have found alternatives online and on social media, she added.

“Basically, Alice ran out of money,” Arnold said.

As of this report, the Courier’s social media properties were also down, but Jacobson said they’re only temporarily so.

While the paper’s future in print is uncertain, Arnold said he is keeping the website alive until the staff can gauge whether there is enough interest to continue publishing — in an online format or otherwise.

Jacobson bought the Seaside Courier in August 2014 from Mission Publishing Group, according to a Seaside Courier story. The Courier was founded in December 2013 by former San Diego City Councilman Jim Madaffer, who owned several newspapers under Mission Publishing Group at the time.

Mike Peterson is a North County freelance writer