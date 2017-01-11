Suspects sought in reported Encinitas theft, use of credit cards

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department seeks the public’s help in identifying two men, captured on Encinitas Target store surveillance suspected of identity and credit card theft. (Sheriff's Department photo)





Authorities seek the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of identity and credit card theft, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Jan. 10.

The Sheriff’s Department states that the two suspects may be linked to the theft of a man’s wallet, containing several credit cards, from a locker that was broken into at an Encinitas LA Fitness on Dec. 12 between noon and 1:30 p.m.

At about 1:50 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were used fraudulently at an Encinitas Target store, authorities report.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are leading the search for the two suspects, described as the following:

A black man, medium build and short hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

A black man, thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap with white print on front, blue jeans with doughnuts printed on them and blue shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees the suspects are has information about the case to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Anonymous email and text messages can also be sent to https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.