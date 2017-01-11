Suspects sought in reported Encinitas theft, use of credit cards
January 11, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Authorities seek the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of identity and credit card theft, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Jan. 10.
The Sheriff’s Department states that the two suspects may be linked to the theft of a man’s wallet, containing several credit cards, from a locker that was broken into at an Encinitas LA Fitness on Dec. 12 between noon and 1:30 p.m.
At about 1:50 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were used fraudulently at an Encinitas Target store, authorities report.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are leading the search for the two suspects, described as the following:
- A black man, medium build and short hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
- A black man, thin build, last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap with white print on front, blue jeans with doughnuts printed on them and blue shoes.
Authorities ask that anyone who sees the suspects are has information about the case to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Anonymous email and text messages can also be sent to https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.