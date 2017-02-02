ENCINITAS: Feb. 11 Art Guild reception highlights 3 artists

Batik by San Dieguito Art Guild member Pat Smart. (Courtesy photo)

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Art Guild invites the public to a free reception at the Off Track Gallery on Feb. 11, 4-7 p.m., highlighting the work of three member artists. Visitors will see the work of Cheryl DeLain (jewelry), Pat Smart (batiks) and Carla Funk (ceramics). Refreshments will be served. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off from 10 a.m. to closing. The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the nonprofit San Dieguito Art Guild, which has a membership of more than 200 local artists. The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, in Encinitas. More information: 760-942-3636. Online: http://sandieguitoartguild.com/.

