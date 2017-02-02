First Choice College test prep opens Encinitas office
February 2, 2017 •
First Choice College, a scholastic test preparation service, recently announced its opening of an Encinitas office, its first expansion to the West Coast.
The company offers tutoring for the Scholastic Aptitude Test, widely known as the SAT. Classes at the new Encinitas office are designed and conducted by tutors Meghean Gormley and Dongsoo Lee. Courses are made up of six classes of two hours each and three full-length practice tests, according to a company news release.
“All of our tutors had great college experiences and have seen the difference that a quality education made in their lives, so we want to provide that opportunity to more students,” First Choice College founder James Maroney said in the announcement. “Our goal is to provide more than just test prep: we prepare students for college. Many students see our tutors as more than just tutors: they see them as mentors.”
Founded in New England in 1999, First Choice College mainly operates in Connecticut where Maroney started the company after graduating from Yale. It has locations across Connecticut and New York.
For more information about First Choice College’s Encinitas SAT classes and to register, go online to http://www.firstchoicecollege.com.
