Whole Foods Market to close Encinitas store





Whole Foods Market, the anchor tenant of Pacific Station in downtown Encinitas, announced Feb. 8 that it would close the grocery store among nine closures around the U.S.

The announcement of the closure followed a disappointing earnings report, national business news outlets reported.

When it opened in 2011, the Whole Foods Market store was touted as a selling point of Pacific Station as a tenant of the mixed-use development, in which residents would be able to live in downtown Encinitas with little commuting for shopping needs.