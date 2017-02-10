Whole Foods Market to close Encinitas store
February 10, 2017 •
Whole Foods Market, the anchor tenant of Pacific Station in downtown Encinitas, announced Feb. 8 that it would close the grocery store among nine closures around the U.S.
The announcement of the closure followed a disappointing earnings report, national business news outlets reported.
When it opened in 2011, the Whole Foods Market store was touted as a selling point of Pacific Station as a tenant of the mixed-use development, in which residents would be able to live in downtown Encinitas with little commuting for shopping needs.
