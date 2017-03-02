Repairs continue on rain-damaged roads in Encinitas

Manchester Ave. reopened; work remains on Lone Jack





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Encinitas commutes are slowly getting back to normal as the city repairs roads damaged by nearly 3 inches of rain Feb. 26-27.

Portions of Lonejack Road and Manchester Avenue were damaged and required closure starting Feb. 28 and March 1 following the storm, according to city statements.

As of 5:25 p.m. March 1, Manchester Avenue at San Elijo Road had been fully reopened while Lone Jack Road remained closed between Fortuna Ranch Road and Wildflower as repairs continued, the most recent notice reported. Repairs could take several days.

A dump truck got stuck March 1 on a portion of Lone Jack Road when a portion of softened pavement gave way.

Recommended detours and additional updates can be found online at www.encinitasca.gov/Home/Traffic-Alert.

While Encinitas city sports fields had been closed because of soggy conditions, city parks are generally open as of March 1, according to city announcements.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Field Condition Line offers recorded updates at 760-633-2761.

Encinitas received 2.79 inches of rain Feb. 26-27, according to sandiegoweathercenter.blogspot.com, swelling Escondido Creek and San Elijo Lagoon to levels not seen in years.