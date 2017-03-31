Encinitas Historical Society launches Heritage Tree fundraising drive





The Encinitas Historical Society has launched a fundraising effort to install underground power lines to the Encinitas Heritage Tree, which is lit every holiday season.

“For the past 22 years dedicated citizen Luis Ortiz had brought together volunteers to donate funds to light the magnificent 75-foot star pine tree during the holiday season,” historical society President Carolyn Cope said in a March 30 announcement. Jim Filanc of Southern Contracting assisted Ortiz last year.

The nonprofit historical society seeks donations from the community for the project. Once the work is complete, electrical usage should cost significantly less compared with past years, when a temporary pole had to be installed and removed yearly, according to the historical society.

“Our fundraising goal is $25,000 to pay for the meter pedestal and the underground improvements,” Cope said in the announcement. “With a flip of the switch our beloved seasonal tree can continue to delight those along our coastline, on both land and sea.”

The historical society’s goal is to complete the project by the end of summer and in time for the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony set for Dec. 1. The tree is located at 406 Fourth St.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to the Encinitas Historical Society, 390 W. F St., Encinitas, CA 92024. Note donations for Heritage Tree Project. More information: 760-753-4834. Online: https://encinitashistoricalsociety.wordpress.com/.