Safety fencing installed as rail work continues in Cardiff-by-the-Sea
March 31, 2017 •
Temporary chainlink fencing has been installed around San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project construction staging areas in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
The fencing is in place to protect pedestrians as work continues on the project, part of a larger effort underway to improve local transportation corridors. In its March 28 announcement, SANDAG reminded pedestrians to use the safe, legal crossings at Chesterfield Drive and Santa Fe Drive in Cardiff.
Crews are also scheduled to build a temporary work platform starting April 3 near the north end of the rail bridge over San Elijo Lagoon, SANDAG reported. The temporary platform is designed to allow crews safe access to the rail bridge so they can begin construction.
Work will occur over the next several weeks, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as occasional night work, SANDAG stated.
The $72.8 million San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project, part of the larger Build NCC effort, will eventually add 1.5 miles of new double track from Cardiff to the southern border of the San Elijo Lagoon.
The project will also replace the wooden trestle bridge over the lagoon with a modern concrete bridge, in addition to a new pedestrian undercrossing at the south end of the lagoon, and an improved signal and grade crossing at Chesterfield Drive.
More information online: http://keepsandiegomoving.com/buildNCC/buildNCC_introduction.aspx.
