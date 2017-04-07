ENCINITAS: Spot butterflies April 9 at San Elijo Lagoon

San Elijo Lagoon butterfly. (Photo courtesy of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy)

ENCINITAS — Join the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy on its Beautiful Butterflies Tour on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brian Banker of The Butterfly Farms will lead the tour on a mission to spot Monarchs, Lorquin’s Admirals, Painted Ladies, Buckeyes, Hermes Coppers, Swallowtails, Mourning Cloaks, Skippers, Blues and Sulphurs. At the end of the tour, Banker will release newly emerged Monarchs raised at Butterfly Farms. The tour is open to all ages. Cost is $10 for the public, $5 for conservancy members. Information and registration: https://www.sanelijo.org/butterflytour.