ENCINITAS: Eco Alliance hosts ‘Racing Extinction’ screening April 20
April 11, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
ENCINITAS — North County Eco Alliance invites the public to an Earth Day screening of “Racing Extinction” April 20, 6-9 p.m., at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive in Encinitas. The documentary examines biodiversity loss, its effect on humanity, and the solutions that will ensure a thriving, biodiverse world. Cost is $10 at the door, although tickets purchased in advance will include a free drink. The evening includes a reception, appetizers, film, discussion and no-host bar. Purchase tickets online: https://goo.gl/pypHGL. For more information, call 760-753-5786 or go online to http://www.seasidecenter.org/connection-groups/seaside-sisters.
The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.