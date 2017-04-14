Encinitas Street Fair to offer extended Beer Garden hours April 29
April 14, 2017 •
Encinitas’ upcoming Spring Street Fair will have extended Saturday Beer Garden hours, with Stone Brewing Co. providing the brews, Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association announced April 12.
The Beer Garden’s hours have been extended because of its popularity in recent years, according to Encinitas 101’s announcement. The Beer Garden’s hours Saturday, April 29, will be noon to 7 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Beer Garden proceeds will benefit Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, the downtown Encinitas business association that organizes the event.
In addition to Stone’s variety of beers, wine will be available from local wineries, and water will be provided by Palomar Mountain Spring Water. The Taco Stand, scheduled to open in downtown Encinitas this year, will provide food, Encinitas 101 stated in its announcement.
Six bands will perform on the Beer Garden Stage during the two-day fair.
More than 450 booths, plus two additional music stages, are scheduled for the fair, which runs April 29 and 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. This year’s fair is sponsored by Scripps Health.
More information online: https://encinitas101.com/.
