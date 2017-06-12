New Ecke school principal to start July 1

Encinitas trustees OK hiring of Amanda Rothengast





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Paul Ecke Central Elementary School will officially have a new principal starting July 1, the Encinitas Union School District recently announced.

The appointment of Amanda Rothengast to the position was approved by the EUSD Board of Trustees at its June 6 meeting. Rothengast grew up in coastal North County, attending school in Del Mar, according to an EUSD announcement.

Rothengast comes to Encinitas from the Hoover School in the Redwood City School District, where she served as principal for nine years. With more than 20 years in education, she received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Spanish from UC Davis. She also holds a master’s degrees in Language and Literacy and Educational Administration from San Francisco State University.

In 2016, Rothengast was named Region 5 Principal of the Year in San Mateo and San Francisco County by the Association of California School Administrators.