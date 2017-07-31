ENCINITAS: Taste of MainStreet returns Aug. 8

Taste of MainStreet in Encinitas. (Courtesy photo)

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

ENCINITAS — Tickets are still available, but selling fast, for the 29th annual Taste of MainStreet on Aug. 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. The event runs along Coast Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can sample tastes from at least 30 restaurants, wine and beer at 19 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at seven venues. Tickets can be purchased online at https://visitencinitas.org/ and at the Encinitas 101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101. The $45-per-person price includes all food and drink samples.

The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.