Encinitas arts alliance receives $25K grant from Leichtag Foundation

The Leichtag Foundation recently granted $25,000 to the Encinitas Arts, Culture, and Ecology Alliance to support a part-time program manager, the alliance announced April 1.

The alliance is the city of Encinitas’ partner in rehabilitating the former Pacific View School site.

“The Leichtag Foundation recognized the potential synergy with the ecology and arts focus of Pacific View and their work at the Leichtag Commons and Coastal Roots Farm,” the alliance stated in its news release. “Their gift is meant to inspire others to be generous in supporting Pacific View as well.”

The Encinitas Arts, Culture, and Ecology Alliance is a 501(c)(3) charitable trust that operates with volunteers. The group holds monthly volunteer work parties at the Pacific View site in downtown Encinitas on the last Saturday of each month.

For more information online: http://www.eacea.org/.