OCEANSIDE: Learn about developing agricultural tourism Jan. 31
January 12, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
OCEANSIDE — Visit Oceanside, in partnership with the city of Oceanside and the South Morro Hills Agricultural Region, invites residents to an Agritourism Planning Workshop on Jan. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can provide input on creating a strategy for agricultural tourism that benefits farmers and the community. Breakfast and lunch included. There is no charge for the workshop or the meals, but registration is requested for planning purposes. The workshop will be held at the Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 North River Rd. in Oceanside. More information: Contact Leslee Gaul at 760-721-1101 or leslee@visitoceanside.org. Online: http://us2.campaign-archive2.com/?u=278434db2b3513d8a5aa20228&id=3f99a766f4&e=f71b81e6f0.
The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.