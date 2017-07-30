VISTA: Rod Run returns to Main Street on Aug. 6
July 30, 2017 •
VISTA — The Vista Rod Run returns to Main Street for its 28th year Aug. 6. The event, hosted by the Vista Village Business Association, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thirty trophies will be awarded at the close of the event. The “Rumblefest” draws more than 5,000 visitors to check out hundreds of classic and custom hot rods, street rods, muscle cars and trucks. Visitors can also enjoy 20 local vendors and the live entertainment. All proceeds from the event’s raffle will benefit Vista Teen Outreach, Hunger Hurts. Event sponsor North County Ford will partner with TJ Crossman Auto Repair for a used-car giveaway to a family in need. The event is free to the public. Car and vendor applications, and more information can be found online at http://www.vistarodrun.com/, by email at info@VistaRodRun.com or by phone at 760-390-2932.
