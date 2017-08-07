OCEANSIDE: Latino Book & Family Festival at MiraCosta Aug. 12
August 7, 2017
OCEANSIDE — One of the largest cultural events of the year comes to MiraCosta College Aug. 12 when The Latino Book & Family Festival makes a stop at MiraCosta College’s Oceanside campus 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug 12. More than 60 published authors will be on hand to discuss their books at the free festival, which also features more than two dozen workshops, along with family entertainment, exhibits, a bilingual story time and multiple vendors selling food. Workshops will cover topics for children, students, parents and aspiring authors. The event started in Los Angeles in 1997 and is co-produced by award-winning actor and community activist Edward James Olmos. MiraCosta’s Oceanside campus is located at 1 Barnard Drive in Oceanside. More information: Call Lisa Montes at 760-757-2121, ext. 6396, or email lmontes@miracosta.edu. Online: http://lbff.us/.
