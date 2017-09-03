2 a.m. Sunday temps hit mid to high 80s along North Coast
September 3, 2017 •
Encinitas’ nighttime low temperature as of 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, was 85 degrees as remnants of tropical depression Lidia headed for the San Diego region, according to readings reported by The Weather Channel.
Temperatures in other areas of North County, according to Weather Channel readings:
- San Marcos and San Diego (airport): 89
- Del Mar, Vista and Escondido: 88
- Solana Beach: 87
- Carlsbad: 86
- Oceanside: 81
Wind and small craft advisories are in effect now through 8 p.m., although a heat advisory has been canceled, according to announcements from the National Weather Service. Winds could reach 35 mph with rain likely throughout the day.
