Correction

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In a story published Aug. 31 about the Encinitas City Council’s vote to move forward with the creation of a vote-by-district system, Mayor Catherine Blakespear was misquoted in one portion. The error has been corrected.

The North Coast Current regrets the error.

It is the policy of the North Coast Current to correct errors and clarify information. Please forward corrections or clarifications to the Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.