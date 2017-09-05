Correction
September 5, 2017 •
In a story published Aug. 31 about the Encinitas City Council’s vote to move forward with the creation of a vote-by-district system, Mayor Catherine Blakespear was misquoted in one portion. The error has been corrected.
The North Coast Current regrets the error.
