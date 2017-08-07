New principal joins Oak Crest Middle School in Encinitas
August 7, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Oak Crest Middle School in Encinitas is set to start the academic year under new leadership, the San Dieguito Union High School District announced.
Brieahna Weatherford, until recently a vice principal at San Dieguito Academy, started her job as principal at Oak Crest on Aug. 1, according to the district’s announcement. Weatherford replaced Ben Taylor, who was principal at Oak Crest since 2015.
Weatherford began her teaching career in the San Dieguito district as a summer school math teacher, substitute and adult education teacher, later serving various roles at Escondido High School. She went on to serve as assistant principal at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside, part of the Vista Unified School District, before returning to San Dieguito in 2015, when she was hired as a vice principal at San Dieguito Academy.
Weatherford recently completed her doctorate in educational leadership from UC San Diego, according to the district. She received her bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara, and teaching credential and master’s degree from National University.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.