Encinitas seeks nominees for environmental-stewardship awards
September 1, 2017 •
Nominations are open through Oct. 17 for environmental-stewardship awards from the city of Encinitas’ Environmental Commission.
The commission seeks nominations for individuals, organizations or businesses for its 2017 Environmental Award Program, the city announced Aug. 29. The awards honor individuals, organizations or businesses that demonstrate eco-friendly practices.
“These awards give our environmentally friendly residents and businesses the recognition they so greatly deserve for being forward-thinkers and community leaders in environmental stewardship,” Encinitas Environmental Commissioner Jim Wang said in the city’s announcement.
For the awards, achievements are noted in two categories: one for individuals and nonprofits and one for businesses.
Nominations can be submitted online at http://tinyurl.com/yalg5fbh.
After nominations close Oct. 17, winners will be honored by the Encinitas City Council during a November meeting. To submit a nomination, please visit http://tinyurl.com/yalg5fbh.
The awards are sponsored by the Encinitas Environmental Commission, the city of Encinitas and Coastal SAGE Landscape Architecture.
More information: contact Chamomile Meadow at 760-633-2787 or cmeadow@encinitasca.gov.
