FALLBROOK: Valley Fort market focuses on crafts, clothing, food

Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fallbrook Open Air Market at Valley Fort is located at 3757 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

This market opened in 2014 and about 15 vendors come in once a week to sell art, jewelry, fudge, candy, clothing, hats and other crafts, adding to the selection available daily from the permanent shops at Valley Fort.

“We get a lot of people who have lived in Fallbrook for years who never even knew we were there and they kind of just stumble upon us,” said Melina, former market manager and owner of the Red Geranium, an antique store at Valley Fort. “They come in and look at the grounds and it’s a really great place to have a picnic because it’s a really pretty country setting.”

There are currently no produce vendors that regularly sell their goods at this market, but the organizers are looking to add more vendors and grow back into a full-fledged farmers market. On the first Saturday of every month, the Valley Fort Fallbrook Open Air Market holds a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/events-v2/fallbrook-market.html

https://www.facebook.com/valleyfortfallbrookfarmersmarket/

3757 S. Mission Road

Fallbrook, CA 92028

(951) 764-1812

(760) 728-5845

Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.