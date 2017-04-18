VISTA: Melrose Drive farmers market dates back to 1981

Dating back to 1981, the Vista Farmers Market at 325 S. Melrose Drive is the oldest farmers market in the North County area, and one of the longest-running markets in the state of California.

Open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Vista Farmers Market features about 100 vendors each week, a list that includes 53 farmers, 34 food artisans, 18 crafters and a variety of hot food vendors. This market is organized into five micro-markets that focus on specialty foods, international cuisine, art, gardening and the certified farmers market.

http://vistafarmersmarket.com/

325 S. Melrose Drive

Vista, CA 92081

(760) 945-7425

Do you have a favorite North County farmers market that you’d like to see added to this section? Email the North Coast Current at info@northcoastcurrent.com.