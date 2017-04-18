VISTA: Melrose Drive farmers market dates back to 1981
April 18, 2017 •
Dating back to 1981, the Vista Farmers Market at 325 S. Melrose Drive is the oldest farmers market in the North County area, and one of the longest-running markets in the state of California.
Open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Vista Farmers Market features about 100 vendors each week, a list that includes 53 farmers, 34 food artisans, 18 crafters and a variety of hot food vendors. This market is organized into five micro-markets that focus on specialty foods, international cuisine, art, gardening and the certified farmers market.
http://vistafarmersmarket.com/
325 S. Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081
(760) 945-7425
