Coastal Community Foundation senior scholarships available





The Coastal Community Foundation has opened scholarship applications for local graduating high school seniors, the organization announced recently.

Applications for the scholarships, which range from $500 to $2,500, must be submitted electronically by March 31. Applications and requirements are available on the foundation’s website at http://coastalfoundation.org/.

Two scholarships are available for students who plan to become educators. One award is available for those studying engineering, urban planning, construction management and architecture. Several scholarships are awarded for studies in medicine, government and other disciplines.

Las year, more than $40,000 was given to seniors from San Dieguito, Carlsbad and Oceanside school districts.