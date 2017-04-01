News online for Encinitas, Calif.

CARLSBAD: Group hosts community choice energy forum on April 6

Wind power. (Photo by Andrew Purtell, FreeImages)

April 1, 2017

CARLSBAD — Community choice energy, a system where a community’s residents can choose where they buy their power, is the topic of a public forum April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dove Library, 1775 Dove Lane in Carlsbad. Organized by Community Voices, residents from Del Mar north to Oceanside are encouraged to attend. Scheduled panelists include Encinitas city enivironmental commissioner Jim Wang, Climate Action Campaign director Nicole Capretz, UCSD environmental science professor Mayela Manasjan and environmental advocate Eve Simmons. Information online: https://www.facebook.com/OurCommunityVoices/.

