ENCINITAS: Be an Earth Day detective April 22 at San Elijo Lagoon

San Elijo Lagoon Earth Day Detectives Tour. (Photo courtesy of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy)

ENCINITAS — The San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy invites visitors to hunt for nature clues on its interactive Earth Day Detectives Tour on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Explore the connections in nature by closely observing animal and plant life, from secrets inside a log to a Trapdoor spider’s tricks. Earth Day detectives will also learn how to protect natural places, every day of the year. Cost is $10 for the public, $5 for conservancy members. Reservations are limited. Information and registration: https://www.sanelijo.org/edaydetectives.