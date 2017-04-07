ENCINITAS: Be an Earth Day detective April 22 at San Elijo Lagoon
April 7, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
ENCINITAS — The San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy invites visitors to hunt for nature clues on its interactive Earth Day Detectives Tour on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Explore the connections in nature by closely observing animal and plant life, from secrets inside a log to a Trapdoor spider’s tricks. Earth Day detectives will also learn how to protect natural places, every day of the year. Cost is $10 for the public, $5 for conservancy members. Reservations are limited. Information and registration: https://www.sanelijo.org/edaydetectives.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.