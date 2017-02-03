ENCINITAS: San Dieguito theater presents alumni play Feb. 25

ENCINITAS — San Dieguito High School Academy alumnus Paul Coates’ play “The Middle of It,” the second in a trilogy of plays, will be presented in two shows Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theatre. The one-day event is a fifth annual alumni benefit for the school. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s Theatre Arts Council, which provides financial support for the theater department, guest artists and technicians, theatrical resources and supplies for students. General admission is $35. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for the 7 p.m. performance at $135. VIP tickets include priority seating, a souvenir program, raffle tickets and an exclusive post-show catered party with the cast and creative team. Tickets can be purchased online at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. More information: Call Stephanie Siers, theater director, at 760-753-1121, ext. 5156, or email stephanie.siers@sduhsd.net.

