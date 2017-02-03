ENCINITAS: San Dieguito theater presents alumni play Feb. 25
February 3, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
ENCINITAS — San Dieguito High School Academy alumnus Paul Coates’ play “The Middle of It,” the second in a trilogy of plays, will be presented in two shows Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theatre. The one-day event is a fifth annual alumni benefit for the school. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s Theatre Arts Council, which provides financial support for the theater department, guest artists and technicians, theatrical resources and supplies for students. General admission is $35. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for the 7 p.m. performance at $135. VIP tickets include priority seating, a souvenir program, raffle tickets and an exclusive post-show catered party with the cast and creative team. Tickets can be purchased online at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. More information: Call Stephanie Siers, theater director, at 760-753-1121, ext. 5156, or email stephanie.siers@sduhsd.net.
The North Coast Current welcomes your community news. Submit upcoming event announcements to currentevents@northcoastcurrent.com. Submit stories and photos to news@northcoastcurrent.com.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.