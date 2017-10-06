Encinitas residents can get info on City Council districts Oct. 7
October 6, 2017 •
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Encinitas residents can gain more information about the city’s plans to split council elections into districts at a workshop scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cardiff Elementary School.
The workshop will be handled “open house” style, meaning that residents can visit any time during the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. window, according to a city announcement. The event is part of an effort by the city to get public input as it develops maps for City Council districts.
Work stations at the event will include information on general process and scheduling, a mapping demonstration by a demographer, and hands-on mapping. Spanish translation will be available.
Cardiff Elementary School is located at 1888 Montgomery Ave. in Cardiff.
The City Council has set an Oct. 18 deadline for the submittal of proposed maps, the city stated in its announcement. The aim is to provide sufficient time for technical analysis and to meet legal publishing requirements.
Maps published by Oct. 4 will be considered by the City Council at its third public hearing on district development at 6 p.m. Oct. 11. at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave.
The effort to create City Council election districts springs from a threat of litigation against Encinitas by the law firm Shenkman & Hughes, which claimed in a July 20 letter that the city is violating the California Voting Rights Act.
More information is available online at http://encinitasca.gov/Districting or by emailing encicomm@encinitasca.gov.
Leave a Comment
The North Coast Current provides this Comments feature as a way for readers to share viewpoints on stories and issues. The Comments window is open for seven days after a story is published. The Current welcomes letters to the editor on older stories. To submit a letter online, go to www.northcoastcurrent.com/letters, or email them to letters@northcoastcurrent.com. The North Coast Current cares about fostering constructive, engaging community discussions. Therefore, the Current moderates comments. Editors reserve the right to accept or reject comments as they see fit. Comments must be civil and constructive regardless of political or religious leanings, and must be specific to the story being commented about. Comments containing threats will be rejected without exception, and may be forwarded to law enforcement depending on the nature and severity of the threat. As published material accessible to the public, the North Coast Current will occasionally republish posted comments in the Dialogue section of its printed editions. By commenting here, as with submitting letters to the editor, readers grant the right to publish comments in the North Coast Current print edition.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.