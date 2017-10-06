Encinitas residents can get info on City Council districts Oct. 7

Close The city of Encinitas is drawing district maps for City Council elections. (North Coast Current file photo) The city of Encinitas is drawing district maps for City Council elections. (North Coast Current file photo)





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Encinitas residents can gain more information about the city’s plans to split council elections into districts at a workshop scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cardiff Elementary School.

The workshop will be handled “open house” style, meaning that residents can visit any time during the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. window, according to a city announcement. The event is part of an effort by the city to get public input as it develops maps for City Council districts.

Work stations at the event will include information on general process and scheduling, a mapping demonstration by a demographer, and hands-on mapping. Spanish translation will be available.

Cardiff Elementary School is located at 1888 Montgomery Ave. in Cardiff.

The City Council has set an Oct. 18 deadline for the submittal of proposed maps, the city stated in its announcement. The aim is to provide sufficient time for technical analysis and to meet legal publishing requirements.

Maps published by Oct. 4 will be considered by the City Council at its third public hearing on district development at 6 p.m. Oct. 11. at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave.

The effort to create City Council election districts springs from a threat of litigation against Encinitas by the law firm Shenkman & Hughes, which claimed in a July 20 letter that the city is violating the California Voting Rights Act.

More information is available online at http://encinitasca.gov/Districting or by emailing encicomm@encinitasca.gov.