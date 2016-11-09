Blakespear, Kranz, Muir, Horvath ahead in Encinitas council races

Roberts ahead of Gaspar in race for District 3 San Diego County supervisor





Catherine S. Blakespear is on track to be the next mayor of Encinitas, with City Council incumbents Tony Kranz and Mark Muir, and newcomer Tasha Horvath Boerner, joining the dais, according to county election results as of 11:50 Tuesday night.

Incumbent Dave Roberts was ahead in the District 3 race for San Diego County supervisor.

With 23 percent of precincts counted, Blakespear was ahead of competitor Paul Gaspar 68.32 percent to 31.68 percent, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. City Council candidates Tony Kranz, Tasha Boerner Horvath and Mark Muir lead in a field of five for three seats by 23.56 percent, 22.08 percent and 20.41 percent respectively.

City Council candidates Tony Brandenburg and Phil Graham were at 18.09 percent and 15.86 percent respectively, according to the preliminary results.

Dave Roberts was ahead in the District 3 county supervisor race 51.24 percent compared with Kristin Gaspar’s 48.76 percent with 52.5 percent of precincts reporting.

Full results for all regional races can be found at http://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/electioninfo/transform.htm?paramVal1=election.xsl.