Street fair snapshots: Images from Encinitas’ annual spring event
May 9, 2017 •
The Encinitas Street Fair returned to Coast Highway 101 April 29 and 30. The fair ran the length of the thoroughfare from D to J Streets. There was international food, live music, rides for children and a beer garden. More than 400 vendors were in attendance, with an emphasis on arts, antiques and handmade crafts. Ongoing since 1983, the two-day fair in the spring draws crowds exceeding 100,000. “The fair is a great way to bring everyone into the heart of downtown Encinitas,” said Irene Pyun, events and programs director for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, which organized the event.
— Photos by Cam Buker
