Sullivan Solar Power launches effort to support Encinitas schools group
April 1, 2017 •
Sullivan Solar Power recently launched a program to benefit the Encinitas Educational Foundation, the company announced March 30.
As part of a partnership with the foundation, Sullivan Solar Power will donate $500 per resident who installs solar with the company through the program, with the goal of garnering $500,000 in donations to the Encinitas Educational Foundation, the company said in a news release.
“We are very happy to be partnering with Sullivan Solar Power. They are a leader in solar power in San Diego County with an excellent reputation and highly-trained electricians performing all installations,” Encinitas Educational Foundation President Jay Bell said in the news release. “The educational opportunities being offered to our community, families and, most importantly students, are invaluable. We look forward to implementing the solar program.”
Daniel Sullivan, president and founder of Sullivan Solar Power, kicked off the program earlier in March when he presented a $5,000 check to the foundation at the Community Partners Symposium at El Camino Creek Elementary School, the company stated.
Through the partnership, Encinitas Union School District students will also benefit from a donation of a solar power system at the district’s Farm Lab, which provides educational experiences to students in the areas of agriculture, nutrition and ecology.
“We are excited to partner with the Encinitas Educational Foundation to assist in raising funds for the amazing projects Encinitas Union School District offers while helping empower students and the community members through education,” Sullivan said in the company’s news release.
Community outreach through education is a key component of Sullivan Solar Power’s vision, according to the company, which plans to host solar-power seminars for Encinitas Union School District and Encinitas Educational Foundation staff, parents and community members. Company employees have given solar lessons to fourth-grade students at Encinitas Union School District schools, as well.
More information online: http://encinitaseducationalfoundation.org/ and https://www.sullivansolarpower.com/.
