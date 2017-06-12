Encinitas 101 MainStreet gets key recognition from national group
June 12, 2017 •
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association has earned accreditation from the Main Street America program, Encinitas 101 announced June 12.
Encinitas 101 was accredited based on meeting rigorous performance standards set by the nonprofit National Main Street Center, according to an Encinitas 101 news release.
“It is a great honor to recognize this year’s 828 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs for their outstanding work to transform downtown and neighborhood commercial districts,” National Main Street Center President and CEO Patrice Frey said in the announcement.
National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce an annual list of accredited Main Street America programs highlighting local groups’ commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization, the announcement stated.
“Main Streets are the heart of our communities, and the work they do to create quality public spaces, catalyze local entrepreneurship, and support downtown housing is more important than ever,” Frey said in the announcement. “Across the county, Main Street America programs truly strengthen the economic, social, and cultural fabric of their entire communities.”
Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
More information about the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association can be found online at https://encinitas101.com/.
